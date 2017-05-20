Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies
Baseball

May 20, 2017 10:24 PM

Fireflies slammed by Power

Staff Reports

Clark Eagan hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 9-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday at Spirit Communications Park.

West Virginia pitcher Eduardo Vera (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings.

Fireflies starting pitcher Jake Simon (1-2) took the loss, surrendering eight runs and eight hits over four innings.

Former South Carolina standout Gene Cone had three hits and a run scored for Columbia, while Tim Tebow added a double, a walk, an RBI and scored a run.

W Virginia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Santos cf

3

1

0

0

2

2

Moore lf

5

0

3

3

0

1

Owen 3b

5

1

3

0

0

1

Baur 1b

4

1

0

0

0

1

Arbet 2b

5

2

1

0

1

1

Eagan rf

5

1

2

5

0

1

Gibbs dh

5

1

1

0

0

3

Pabst c

4

1

2

0

0

0

Valerio ss

4

1

3

1

0

1

TOTALS

39

9

15

9

3

11

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Cone rf

5

1

3

0

0

1

Gimenez ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

Paez 2b

1

0

0

0

0

1

Jabs 3b

2

0

1

1

0

1

Winningham 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Gamache dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

Brosher c

3

1

1

0

0

2

Tebow lf

3

1

1

1

1

0

M. Ramos 3b-2b

4

0

1

1

0

2

Lindsay cf

3

0

0

0

1

1

TOTALS

33

3

9

3

2

10

W Virginia

044

000

001

9

Columbia

000

200

100

3

LOB — W. Virginia 7; Columbia 7. 2B — Moore, Owen, Gamache, Brosher, Tebow, M. Ramos. HR — Eagan. PO — Santos.

W Virginia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Vera, W 2-1

5

7

2

2

0

7

Cederlind

3

2

1

1

2

3

Eckelman

1

0

0

0

0

0

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Simon, L 1-2

4

8

8

8

3

4

Atkins

2

2

0

0

0

2

Zanghi

2

2

0

0

0

4

D. Ramos

1

3

1

1

0

1

BK — D. Ramos. HBP — Baur (by Simon), Paez (by Vera), Brosher (by Cederlind). Umpires — HP: Zach Neff. 1B: Sam Burch. T — 2:43. A — 7,007.

