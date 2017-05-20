Fireflies slammed by Power

Clark Eagan hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 9-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday at Spirit Communications Park.
West Virginia pitcher Eduardo Vera (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings.
Fireflies starting pitcher Jake Simon (1-2) took the loss, surrendering eight runs and eight hits over four innings.
Former South Carolina standout Gene Cone had three hits and a run scored for Columbia, while Tim Tebow added a double, a walk, an RBI and scored a run.
W Virginia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Santos cf
3
1
0
0
2
2
Moore lf
5
0
3
3
0
1
Owen 3b
5
1
3
0
0
1
Baur 1b
4
1
0
0
0
1
Arbet 2b
5
2
1
0
1
1
Eagan rf
5
1
2
5
0
1
Gibbs dh
5
1
1
0
0
3
Pabst c
4
1
2
0
0
0
Valerio ss
4
1
3
1
0
1
TOTALS
39
9
15
9
3
11
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone rf
5
1
3
0
0
1
Gimenez ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Paez 2b
1
0
0
0
0
1
Jabs 3b
2
0
1
1
0
1
Winningham 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Gamache dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
Brosher c
3
1
1
0
0
2
Tebow lf
3
1
1
1
1
0
M. Ramos 3b-2b
4
0
1
1
0
2
Lindsay cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
TOTALS
33
3
9
3
2
10
W Virginia
044
000
001
—
9
Columbia
000
200
100
—
3
LOB — W. Virginia 7; Columbia 7. 2B — Moore, Owen, Gamache, Brosher, Tebow, M. Ramos. HR — Eagan. PO — Santos.
W Virginia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Vera, W 2-1
5
7
2
2
0
7
Cederlind
3
2
1
1
2
3
Eckelman
1
0
0
0
0
0
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Simon, L 1-2
4
8
8
8
3
4
Atkins
2
2
0
0
0
2
Zanghi
2
2
0
0
0
4
D. Ramos
1
3
1
1
0
1
BK — D. Ramos. HBP — Baur (by Simon), Paez (by Vera), Brosher (by Cederlind). Umpires — HP: Zach Neff. 1B: Sam Burch. T — 2:43. A — 7,007.
