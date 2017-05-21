Fireflies Week in Review: Tebow has strong finish to week

A look back at how the Columbia Fireflies fared this week and a look at what is ahead for them this week:
How they fared: Columbia went 3-4 with a three-game losing streak to close the week. The Fireflies are 21-20 and tied for third in the South Atlantic League’s Southern Division.
Tebow at the plate: After a slow start to the week, Tim Tebow finished strong.
Tebow went 0-for-15 in his first five games, but the former Heisman trophy winner went 3-for-7 with a homer, a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the last two.
Tebow’s homer, his third of the year, was an opposite-field solo shot and came in the fifth inning Sunday against West Virginia’s Dylan Prohoroff. It ended a 31-game homerless streak and was his first since April 9.
All three of Tebow’s homers have come at Spirit Communications Park. The three homers give him the same amount of homers Michael Jordan had during his year in the minors in 1995.
Sunday also was the first game of Tebow’s minor league career he had more than one extra base hit in a game.
Tebow is hitting .230 on the season with three homers and 14 RBIs. His 14 RBIs and six doubles are tied for third on the team.
Tebow hitting the talk shows: In addition to his baseball duties this week, Tebow also appeared on “The Today Show” and the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week.
Tebow was promoting his new book, “Know Who You Are. Live Like it Matters.”
On the Tonight Show, Tebow danced with Judy Adams, who went to the New York edition of his Night to Shine event. She asked Tebow to her prom, but he wasn’t able to go.
Paez on terror: Former Coastal Carolina standout Michael Paez had his fourth multi-hit game of the week with a two-hit game Sunday against West Virginia.
Paez went 10-for-23 this week and upped his averaged to .292 on the season. He leads the team with five homers and 25 RBIs.
Cone with first three-hit game: Former Spring Valley and South Carolina standout Gene Cone had his first three-hit game of the season Saturday and finished the week on a four-game hitting streak.
Cone is hitting .245 with 14 RBIs on the season.
Lucky seven: Columbia starter Jordan Humphries will look to add his South Atlantic League win total Monday against Charleston.
Humphries leads the SAL in wins with six and is fourth in ERA with 1.81.
This week’s schedule: The Fireflies begin a three-game home series against Charleston on Monday. Wednesday’s game is an 11:05 a.m. start. Columbia closes week with four-game trip at Lexington
