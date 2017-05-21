Fireflies Week in Review: Tebow has strong finish to week

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 Tim Tebow belts third homer of the year Pause 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 0:54 Gamecocks commit John Gilreath discusses winning a state title with Northwestern 1:34 2017 Ultimate Challenge Mud Run 2:28 Get ready now for the August solar eclipse 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet 4:08 Chad Holbrook recaps 10-0 win over Georgia, looks ahead to Hoover 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 2:45 Family seeks closure in unsolved homicide of Columbia man 0:59 Jake Bentley brings passion to the Gamecocks every day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tim Tebow hit his third homer of the year against West Virginia on Sunday in the fifth inning. lbezjak@thestate.com

Tim Tebow hit his third homer of the year against West Virginia on Sunday in the fifth inning. lbezjak@thestate.com