Tebow’s hits not enough to win the series

The rain didn’t slow down Tim Tebow on Sunday. In his first at-bat after a one hour and 42 minute rain delay, Tebow clobbered his third home run of the season over the left-field wall. The blast wasn’t enough to lead Columbia to victory; West Virginia bested the home team in the series finale, 6-3. Tebow finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a run-scoring double as well.
Poor weather delayed the start of Sunday’s game from its scheduled 2:05 p.m. first pitch time to 3:21 p.m. The tarp came back out onto the field once more, halting the game in the fourth inning. The Fireflies and Power played through a total of two hours and 58 minutes of delays.
West Virginia (21-21) led 2-0 at the time of the second delay. Albert Baur scored from third base after an error, and later Carlos Munoz tagged and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brent Gibbs.
After Tebow’s homer in the fifth, the Power plated three more in top of the sixth and one more in the seventh, taking a 6-1 edge.
Columbia’s (21-20) rally in the ninth fell just short. Dash Winningham and Reed Gamache drew consecutive walks. Tebow drove in Winningham with a double to the right-field fence. The following batter, Ali Sanchez, grounded out to short, but it scored Tebow from third. Reliever Mike Wallace then retired Milton Ramos to end the game.
The Fireflies start a series with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m. Mondayat Spirit Communications Park.
W Virginia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Santos cf
4
0
1
0
1
2
Moore lf
5
0
0
0
0
0
Owen 3b
4
1
0
0
1
3
Baur dh
4
2
2
0
1
0
Munoz 1b
3
2
1
0
1
0
Arbet 2b
4
1
3
2
0
0
Gibbs c
3
0
2
2
0
1
Eagan rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Valerio ss
4
0
3
1
0
0
TOTALS
35
6
12
5
4
6
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Cone rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Carpio ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
Paez 2b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Winningham dh
3
1
0
0
1
1
Gamache 1b
3
1
0
0
1
0
Tebow lf
4
1
2
2
0
2
Sanchez c
4
0
0
1
0
0
M. Ramos 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Lindsay cf
3
0
1
0
0
1
TOTALS
33
3
6
3
2
7
W Virginia
020
003
100
—
6
Columbia
000
010
002
—
3
LOB — W. Virginia 8; Columbia 5. 2B — Valerio, Munoz, Cone, Tebow. HR — Tebow. SF — Gibbs. SB — Paez.
W Virginia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Anderson
3
1
0
0
0
3
Prohoroff W, 1-1
3
4
1
1
0
1
Jess
1
0
0
0
0
1
Frawley
1
0
0
0
0
1
Wallace
1
1
2
2
2
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez L. 2-3
4
5
2
1
2
1
Henry
2
5
3
3
1
3
Blackham
1
2
1
1
1
1
Uceta
1
0
0
0
0
0
Kuhns
1
0
0
0
0
1
HBP — Munoz (by Blackham). Umpires — HP: Sam Burch. 1B: Zach Neff. T — 2:50 (2:56 delay). A — 6,222.
Comments