Fireflies can’t complete comeback

Trailing by two runs entering the top of the ninth inning, the Columbia Fireflies rallied to take the lead when Arnaldo Berrios blasted a three-run home run. Columbia looked like it was poised to pick up the win at Lexington, only to see the Legends score twice in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win Tuesday.
Matt Blackham (3-1) took the mound in the ninth to try and nail down the save for the Fireflies, but only got one out. Joe Dudek led off with a double for the Legends and was replaced by pinch runner John Brontsema, who tied the game when he scored on Gabriel Cancel’s single.
After moving to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Cancel ended the game when he scored on a single by Yeison Melo.
Matthew Wynne (2-2) blew the save for Lexington, but picked up the win when his teammates rallied in the ninth.
The loss overshadowed a huge game for Berrios. The right fielder went 3-for-4, including the three-run homer, and had four RBIs in the loss. Third baseman Milton Ramos went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Blake Taylor was Columbia’s starting pitcher, tossing five innings. He surrendered four runs, three earned, on four hits and four walks.
Joseph Zanghi came out of the the Fireflies’ bullpen in the fifth inning, and pitched three scoreless innings. He surrendered one walk and no base hits.
The teams play again on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. with Harol Gonzalez (4-5, 4.40) scheduled to start for Columbia and Arnaldo Hernandez (0-0, 6.14) for Lexington.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Siena 2b
5
0
1
0
0
4
Gimenez ss
5
0
0
0
0
1
Zanon cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Winningham 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
Brosher dh
3
1
1
0
1
2
Jabs lf
3
1
0
0
1
1
Rizzie c
4
0
0
0
0
2
Sanchez c
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ramos 3b
4
2
2
0
0
1
Berrios rf
4
1
3
4
0
0
TOTALS
36
5
7
4
2
15
Lexington
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Lee cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Castellano ss
3
1
0
0
1
0
Rivera 3b
2
1
0
0
2
0
Dudek 1b
3
1
2
1
1
0
Brontsema pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
Cancel 2b
4
2
2
1
0
1
Viloria c
3
0
1
2
0
0
Melo dh
4
0
2
1
0
0
Gasparini lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Martin rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
TOTALS
28
6
7
5
5
4
Columbia
001
000
101
—
5
Lexington
000
400
002
—
6
E — Gasparini, Berrios . LOB — Columbia 6, Lexington 3. 2B — Viloria. HR — Berrios. SB — Berrios, Zanon, Castellano. PB — Viloria. CS — Martin.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Taylor
5
4
4
4
4
3
Zanghi
3
0
0
0
1
1
Blackham, L 3-1
1/3
3
2
2
0
0
Lexington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Davis
2 2/3
3
1
1
0
6
Bender
4
1
1
0
1
6
Wynne, W 2-2
2 1/3
3
3
3
1
3
Taylor pitched to 2 batters in 6th.
WP — Davis (2). Umpires — HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Emil Jimenez. T — 3:08. A — 4,122.
