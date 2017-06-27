Fireflies hats rest on the stairs of the dugout during their baseball game against the Lexington Legends.
Baseball

June 27, 2017 11:10 PM

Fireflies can’t complete comeback

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON, KY.

Trailing by two runs entering the top of the ninth inning, the Columbia Fireflies rallied to take the lead when Arnaldo Berrios blasted a three-run home run. Columbia looked like it was poised to pick up the win at Lexington, only to see the Legends score twice in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win Tuesday.

Matt Blackham (3-1) took the mound in the ninth to try and nail down the save for the Fireflies, but only got one out. Joe Dudek led off with a double for the Legends and was replaced by pinch runner John Brontsema, who tied the game when he scored on Gabriel Cancel’s single.

After moving to second base on a sacrifice bunt, Cancel ended the game when he scored on a single by Yeison Melo.

Matthew Wynne (2-2) blew the save for Lexington, but picked up the win when his teammates rallied in the ninth.

The loss overshadowed a huge game for Berrios. The right fielder went 3-for-4, including the three-run homer, and had four RBIs in the loss. Third baseman Milton Ramos went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Blake Taylor was Columbia’s starting pitcher, tossing five innings. He surrendered four runs, three earned, on four hits and four walks.

Joseph Zanghi came out of the the Fireflies’ bullpen in the fifth inning, and pitched three scoreless innings. He surrendered one walk and no base hits.

The teams play again on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. with Harol Gonzalez (4-5, 4.40) scheduled to start for Columbia and Arnaldo Hernandez (0-0, 6.14) for Lexington.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Siena 2b

5

0

1

0

0

4

Gimenez ss

5

0

0

0

0

1

Zanon cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Winningham 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

Brosher dh

3

1

1

0

1

2

Jabs lf

3

1

0

0

1

1

Rizzie c

4

0

0

0

0

2

Sanchez c

0

0

0

0

0

0

Ramos 3b

4

2

2

0

0

1

Berrios rf

4

1

3

4

0

0

TOTALS

36

5

7

4

2

15

Lexington

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Lee cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Castellano ss

3

1

0

0

1

0

Rivera 3b

2

1

0

0

2

0

Dudek 1b

3

1

2

1

1

0

Brontsema pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

Cancel 2b

4

2

2

1

0

1

Viloria c

3

0

1

2

0

0

Melo dh

4

0

2

1

0

0

Gasparini lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

Martin rf

2

0

0

0

1

0

TOTALS

28

6

7

5

5

4

Columbia

001

000

101

5

Lexington

000

400

002

6

E — Gasparini, Berrios . LOB — Columbia 6, Lexington 3. 2B — Viloria. HR — Berrios. SB — Berrios, Zanon, Castellano. PB — Viloria. CS — Martin.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Taylor

5

4

4

4

4

3

Zanghi

3

0

0

0

1

1

Blackham, L 3-1

 1/3

3

2

2

0

0

Lexington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Davis

2 2/3

3

1

1

0

6

Bender

4

1

1

0

1

6

Wynne, W 2-2

2 1/3

3

3

3

1

3

Taylor pitched to 2 batters in 6th.

WP — Davis (2). Umpires — HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Emil Jimenez. T — 3:08. A — 4,122.

