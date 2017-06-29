Columbia Fireflies Gene Cone
Baseball

June 29, 2017 10:42 PM

Fireflies left stranded in loss to Legends

Staff Reports

LEXINGTON, KY

The Columbia Fireflies rapped out 12 base hits and put 16 runners on base, but still came up a run short in the finale of a four-game series in Lexington, falling to the Legends 6-5 on Thursday.

Every Columbia player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with Jacob Zanon, Dash Winningham and Dan Rizzie recording two apiece. But the Fireflies stranded nine runners on base.

After scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning, Columbia had a 4-3 lead, but surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the inning. That turned out to be the difference, as the game ended with Zanon stranded on third base as the potential tying run.

Gene Cone on DL

Gene Cone is headed to the disabled list.

The Columbia Fireflies announced that Cone, a former University of South Carolina and Spring Valley High standout, has been placed on the disabled list because of a leg injury.

Ian Strom will take Cone’s spot on the roster.

Cone, a 10th round pick by the New York Mets in 2016 MLB Draft, was hitting .244 with 25 RBI this season for the Fireflies. He leads the South Atlantic League with 42 walks.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Carpio ss

5

1

1

0

0

0

Berrios rf

5

0

1

0

0

0

Zanon cf

4

1

2

0

1

0

Winningham 1b

5

0

2

1

0

0

Brosher dh

3

1

1

1

1

2

Jabs lf

4

1

1

0

0

1

Siena 2b

4

0

1

0

0

2

Ramos 3b

3

1

1

1

0

1

Rizzie c

4

0

2

0

0

0

TOTALS

37

5

12

3

2

6

Lexington

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Lee cf

2

1

2

0

2

0

Castellano ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

Rivera 3b

3

0

1

1

0

0

Dudek 1b

4

1

1

1

0

0

Viloria c

4

1

2

0

0

1

Olloque dh

3

1

1

0

1

1

Brontsema 2b

1

1

0

1

1

1

Gasparini lf

4

1

0

0

0

1

Martin pr-rf

3

0

1

2

0

0

TOTALS

28

6

9

5

4

4

Columbia

100

003

100

5

Lexington

100

203

00x

6

E — Ramos, Dudek, Eckert. LOB — Columbia 9, Lexington 5. 2B — Siena, Jabs, Zanon, Viloria, Martin, Rivera. 3B — Lee. HR — Dudek. SB — Zanon, Martin. CS — Rivera, Viloria. PB — Viloria. OA — Lee.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Llanes, L 4-5

5 2/3

6

6

3

3

1

Henry

0

1

0

0

1

0

Griffin

2 1/3

2

0

0

0

3

Lexington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gomez

5 1/3

8

4

3

1

3

Eckert, W 3-5

1 2/3

3

1

1

1

2

Camp, S 1

2

1

0

0

0

1

Henry pitched to 2 batters in 6th.

WP — Eckert. HBP — Ramos (by Gomez), Brosher (by Gomez), Brontsema (by Llanes). Umpires — HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Emil Jimenez. T — 3:11. A — 5,545.

