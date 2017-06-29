Fireflies left stranded in loss to Legends

The Columbia Fireflies rapped out 12 base hits and put 16 runners on base, but still came up a run short in the finale of a four-game series in Lexington, falling to the Legends 6-5 on Thursday.
Every Columbia player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with Jacob Zanon, Dash Winningham and Dan Rizzie recording two apiece. But the Fireflies stranded nine runners on base.
After scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning, Columbia had a 4-3 lead, but surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the inning. That turned out to be the difference, as the game ended with Zanon stranded on third base as the potential tying run.
Gene Cone on DL
Gene Cone is headed to the disabled list.
The Columbia Fireflies announced that Cone, a former University of South Carolina and Spring Valley High standout, has been placed on the disabled list because of a leg injury.
Ian Strom will take Cone’s spot on the roster.
Cone, a 10th round pick by the New York Mets in 2016 MLB Draft, was hitting .244 with 25 RBI this season for the Fireflies. He leads the South Atlantic League with 42 walks.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Carpio ss
5
1
1
0
0
0
Berrios rf
5
0
1
0
0
0
Zanon cf
4
1
2
0
1
0
Winningham 1b
5
0
2
1
0
0
Brosher dh
3
1
1
1
1
2
Jabs lf
4
1
1
0
0
1
Siena 2b
4
0
1
0
0
2
Ramos 3b
3
1
1
1
0
1
Rizzie c
4
0
2
0
0
0
TOTALS
37
5
12
3
2
6
Lexington
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Lee cf
2
1
2
0
2
0
Castellano ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Rivera 3b
3
0
1
1
0
0
Dudek 1b
4
1
1
1
0
0
Viloria c
4
1
2
0
0
1
Olloque dh
3
1
1
0
1
1
Brontsema 2b
1
1
0
1
1
1
Gasparini lf
4
1
0
0
0
1
Martin pr-rf
3
0
1
2
0
0
TOTALS
28
6
9
5
4
4
Columbia
100
003
100
—
5
Lexington
100
203
00x
—
6
E — Ramos, Dudek, Eckert. LOB — Columbia 9, Lexington 5. 2B — Siena, Jabs, Zanon, Viloria, Martin, Rivera. 3B — Lee. HR — Dudek. SB — Zanon, Martin. CS — Rivera, Viloria. PB — Viloria. OA — Lee.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Llanes, L 4-5
5 2/3
6
6
3
3
1
Henry
0
1
0
0
1
0
Griffin
2 1/3
2
0
0
0
3
Lexington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gomez
5 1/3
8
4
3
1
3
Eckert, W 3-5
1 2/3
3
1
1
1
2
Camp, S 1
2
1
0
0
0
1
Henry pitched to 2 batters in 6th.
WP — Eckert. HBP — Ramos (by Gomez), Brosher (by Gomez), Brontsema (by Llanes). Umpires — HP: Mike Snover. 1B: Emil Jimenez. T — 3:11. A — 5,545.
