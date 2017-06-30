Fireflies game against Braves washed out

Friday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Columbia Fireflies and the Rome Braves was postponed because of rain.
The Fireflies will attempt to make up Friday’s game on Aug. 19 at 5:05 p.m. as a doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for that twin bill.
The Fireflies and Braves are scheduled to play on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m., although the weather could be an issue again as the forecast calls for rain for much of the next week.
Columbia is coming off a loss in its series finale in Lexington, Ky., where it split a four-game set with the Legends. It was Columbia’s first series since Tim Tebow was promoted to high Class A.
Prior to Friday’s postponement, the Fireflies had a player added to their roster. Infielder Colby Woodmansee was transferred to Columbia from the Gulf Coast League Mets.
Comments