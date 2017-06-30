Spirit Communications Park
Spirit Communications Park Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Spirit Communications Park Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Baseball

Fireflies game against Braves washed out

Staff Reports

June 30, 2017 8:12 PM

Friday’s game at Spirit Communications Park between the Columbia Fireflies and the Rome Braves was postponed because of rain.

The Fireflies will attempt to make up Friday’s game on Aug. 19 at 5:05 p.m. as a doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for that twin bill.

The Fireflies and Braves are scheduled to play on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m., although the weather could be an issue again as the forecast calls for rain for much of the next week.

Columbia is coming off a loss in its series finale in Lexington, Ky., where it split a four-game set with the Legends. It was Columbia’s first series since Tim Tebow was promoted to high Class A.

Prior to Friday’s postponement, the Fireflies had a player added to their roster. Infielder Colby Woodmansee was transferred to Columbia from the Gulf Coast League Mets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game 0:47

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game
Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia 1:18

Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia
Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia 3:21

Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia

View More Video