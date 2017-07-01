Columbia Fireflies’ pitcher Adonis Uceta was named the BC South Atlantic Reliever of the Month for June.
Baseball

Columbia Fireflies’ pitcher named SAL Reliever of Month

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

July 01, 2017 3:45 PM

Columbia Fireflies’ Adonis Uceta was named the South Atlantic League BC Relief Pitcher of the Month for June.

Uceta earned the honor after saving four games in four opportunities and posting a 0.00 ERA over the month. With 13 1/3 innings pitched in eight games last month, the Dominican Republic native struck out 16 batters while only allowing seven hits and walking just two.

The right-hander was signed by the Mets as an international free agent in 2013. Uceta is 3-0 with a 1.60 ERA and seven saves this season for the Fireflies.. He has the third-lowest batting average against (.143) in the league, and has struck out 39 hitters in 33 2/3 innings.

