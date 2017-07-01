Braves starting pitcher silences Fireflies’ bats

Joey Wentz (4-3) struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Rome Braves over the Columbia Fireflies, 5-1, on Saturday.
Wentz walked one and allowed one hit in six scoreless innings.
The Fireflies were held to five hits in the game and notched their lone run in the eighth inning when Andres Gimenez scored on an error.
The teams return to Spirit Communications Park on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Uceta honored
Columbia reliever Adonis Uceta was named the South Atlantic League Relief Pitcher of the Month for June. The All-Star didn’t allow a run in 13 1/3 innings in the month, and saved four games in four opportunities.
Overall, the right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in 20 innings.
Rome
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Ventura rf
5
1
1
1
0
2
Mooney ss
4
1
0
0
0
1
Pache cf
3
0
1
0
2
0
Bush 1b
5
0
1
2
0
2
Herbert c
4
1
2
0
0
0
Martinez dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
Rodgers 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Josephina 2b
4
0
0
1
0
1
Concepcion lf
3
0
1
0
0
0
Ellison ph-lf
1
1
1
1
0
0
TOTALS
36
5
9
5
3
7
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
4
1
2
0
0
2
Berrios rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Zanon cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Winningham 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Woodmansee 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Carpio 2b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Rizzie dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
Sanchez c
4
0
0
0
0
0
Strom lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
TOTALS
34
1
5
0
1
11
Rome
010
020
002
—
5
Columbia
000
000
010
—
1
E — Carpio, Berrios, Gimenez, Mooney, White. LOB — Rome 8, Columbia 8. 2B — Pache, Rodgers, Ellison. SB — Gimenez, Zanon. PB — Herbert, Sanchez. PO — Concepcion.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Szapucki, L 1-2
6
5
3
2
3
5
Atkins
1
0
0
0
0
1
Pobereyko
2
4
2
2
0
1
Lexington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Wentz, W 4-3
6
1
0
0
1
9
Kennedy
2
3
1
0
0
1
White
1
1
0
0
0
1
WP — Kennedy. HBP — Mooney (by Szapucki). Umpires — HP: Aaron Schorch. 1B: Jude Koury. T — 2:52. A — 4,265.
