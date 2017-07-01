Spirit Communications Park
Baseball

July 01, 2017 10:21 PM

Braves starting pitcher silences Fireflies’ bats

Staff Reports

Joey Wentz (4-3) struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Rome Braves over the Columbia Fireflies, 5-1, on Saturday.

Wentz walked one and allowed one hit in six scoreless innings.

The Fireflies were held to five hits in the game and notched their lone run in the eighth inning when Andres Gimenez scored on an error.

The teams return to Spirit Communications Park on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

Uceta honored

Columbia reliever Adonis Uceta was named the South Atlantic League Relief Pitcher of the Month for June. The All-Star didn’t allow a run in 13 1/3 innings in the month, and saved four games in four opportunities.

Overall, the right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in 20 innings.

Rome

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Ventura rf

5

1

1

1

0

2

Mooney ss

4

1

0

0

0

1

Pache cf

3

0

1

0

2

0

Bush 1b

5

0

1

2

0

2

Herbert c

4

1

2

0

0

0

Martinez dh

3

0

1

0

1

0

Rodgers 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

Josephina 2b

4

0

0

1

0

1

Concepcion lf

3

0

1

0

0

0

Ellison ph-lf

1

1

1

1

0

0

TOTALS

36

5

9

5

3

7

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Gimenez ss

4

1

2

0

0

2

Berrios rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

Zanon cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Winningham 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

Woodmansee 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

Carpio 2b

4

0

2

0

0

1

Rizzie dh

4

0

1

0

0

2

Sanchez c

4

0

0

0

0

0

Strom lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

TOTALS

34

1

5

0

1

11

Rome

010

020

002

5

Columbia

000

000

010

1

E — Carpio, Berrios, Gimenez, Mooney, White. LOB — Rome 8, Columbia 8. 2B — Pache, Rodgers, Ellison. SB — Gimenez, Zanon. PB — Herbert, Sanchez. PO — Concepcion.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Szapucki, L 1-2

6

5

3

2

3

5

Atkins

1

0

0

0

0

1

Pobereyko

2

4

2

2

0

1

Lexington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Wentz, W 4-3

6

1

0

0

1

9

Kennedy

2

3

1

0

0

1

White

1

1

0

0

0

1

WP — Kennedy. HBP — Mooney (by Szapucki). Umpires — HP: Aaron Schorch. 1B: Jude Koury. T — 2:52. A — 4,265.

