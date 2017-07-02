Fireflies lose no-hit bid vs. Braves but win game

The Fireflies squeaked past the Braves, 3-2, on Sunday at Spirit Communications Park. Rome sparked a late rally, but it wasn’t enough against Columbia’s bullpen.
Fireflies (4-6, 44-34) starting pitcher Thomas McIlraith (2-0) mastered Rome with six hitless innings in his second start for the club. He six strikeouts.
Joe Zanghi came out of the bullpen and did not allow a hit in the seventh, but Rome’s (4-5, 42-37) Anthony Concepcion led off the eighth inning with a bunt single down the third-base line ending the no-hit bid. The next batter, Randy Ventura, launched his first homer of the season.
Adonis Uceta worked around a lead-off double in the ninth and earned his team-leading eighth save of the season. Uceta has thrown 21 1/3 scoreless innings over his past 14 appearances.
The offense for the Fireflies came to life in the third inning. Ian Strom was hit by pitch to and Andres Gimenez singled – first of two hits for the shortstop. Jay Jabs tripled down the right-field line, scoring Strom and Gimenez. Jabs extended his on-base streak to 17 games, which dates back to June 10.
Luis Carpio smashed his 13th double of the season in the fifth inning and advanced to third when Gimenez dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Carpio scored on a wild pitch.
Gimenez and Carpio each finished with two hits.
The Fireflies are back in action against the Braves on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Blake Taylor (0-7, 4.09) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Alan Rangel (0-2, 6.48) is set to pitch for Rome.
Rome
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Ventura cf
3
1
1
2
1
0
Mooney ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
Ellison rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
Bush 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
Herbert c
4
0
1
0
0
0
Josephina pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hoekstra 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Martinez dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
Rodgers 2b
4
0
0
0
0
3
Concepcion lf
2
1
1
0
1
0
TOTALS
32
2
3
2
3
8
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Carpio 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
Gimenez ss
3
1
2
0
0
0
Zanon cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Jabs dh
4
0
1
2
0
2
Woodmansee 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Brosher 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
Berrios rf
3
0
2
0
0
0
Sanchez c
3
0
0
0
0
1
Strom lf
2
1
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
30
3
8
2
1
10
Rome
000
000
020
—
2
Columbia
002
010
000
—
3
E — Gimenez (2), McIlraith. LOB — Rome 6, Columbia 6. 2B — Berrios, Brosher, Carpio, Herbert. 3B — Jabs. HR — Ventura. CS — Zanon (2). PO — Ventura.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
McIlraith, W 2-0
6
0
0
0
3
6
Zanghi
1 2/3
2
2
2
0
0
Uceta, S 8
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
Lexington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Wilson, L 5-4
5
6
3
3
1
6
Matthews
2
2
0
0
0
2
Matos
1
0
0
0
0
2
WP — Wilson. HBP — Strom (by Wilson). Umpires — HP: Jude Koury. 1B: Aaron Schorch. T — 2:30. A — 3,002.
Comments