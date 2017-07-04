Taylor gets first win as Fireflies edge Braves

Adonis Uceta got Kevin Josephina to fly out with the bases loaded to end the game, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 1-0 win over the Rome Braves in front of a sellout crowd of 7,559 at Spirit Communications Park on Monday.
Columbia starter Blake Taylor (1-7) went eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.
The game’s only run was scored in the bottom of the eighth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Colby Woodmansee advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a groundout, and then scored on an error.
The Braves were blanked for the third time this season, while the Fireflies’ staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.
Columbia improved to 4-2 against Rome this season.
Rome
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Ventura cf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Mooney ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
Ellison rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Herbert dh
4
0
0
0
0
0
Rodgers 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Bush ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
Crowley c
4
0
2
0
0
2
Hoekstra 1b
1
0
0
0
3
0
Concepcion lf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Josephina 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
32
0
5
0
4
6
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Carpio 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Gimenez ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
Zanon cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
Winningham 1b
3
0
2
0
0
0
Jabs lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Berrios rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Woodmansee dh
3
1
1
0
0
1
Rizzie c
2
0
1
0
0
0
Ramos 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
28
1
5
0
0
4
Rome
000
000
000
—
0
Columbia
000
000
01x
—
1
E — Crowley. DP — Rome 1. LOB — Rome 9, Columbia 4. 2B — Ellison, Crowley 2. SH — Rizzie. SB — Hoekstra.
Rome
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Rangel
6
3
0
0
0
3
Burrows L, 3-5
2
2
1
0
0
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Taylor W, 1-7
8
3
0
0
3
5
Uceta S, 9
1
2
0
0
1
1
WP — Taylor, B. IBB — Hoekstra (by Uceta). Umpires — HP: Aaron Schorch. 1B: Jude Koury. T — 2:15. A — 7,559.
