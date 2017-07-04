Fireflies game in Augusta suspended by power outage

Tuesday’s series opener between the visiting Columbia Fireflies and the Augusta GreenJackets was suspended in the middle of the seventh inning because of the lights going out at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The game that saw the Fireflies trailing 5-3 will be completed on Wednesday.
The GreenJackets opened the game with four consecutive singles and scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Fireflies responded with single runs in the second, fourth, and sixth to trim the lead to 5-3 before the lights went out during the seventh inning stretch.
The completion of Tuesday’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. The second game of the series will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fans who attended the game will be able to exchange their ticket to any remaining game in Augusta this season, with the exception of the game on Sept. 4.
In the nightcap, Gabriel Llanes (4-5, 3.13) will take the hill for the Fireflies and be opposed by GreenJackets pitcher Garrett Williams (2-1, 2.95).
