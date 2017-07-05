Fireflies drop a pair to Augusta; Ramos traded

The Columbia Fireflies lost twice Wednesdsay to Augusta in South Atlantic League action.
In the completion of a game suspended Tuesday, the GreenJackets came away with a 5-3 victory. In Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game, Augusta won 7-2.
Before the game, the New York Mets traded Columbia infielder Milton Ramos to the Baltimore Orioles.
Ramos, a third-round pick by the Mets in 2014, spent the past two years with the Fireflies and was hitting .227 with 18 RBI this year.
Desmond Lindsay was activated from the disabled list to take Ramos’ spot on roster.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
Carpio 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Lindsay dh
4
0
1
0
0
0
Winningham 1b
3
1
1
0
0
1
Zanon cf
4
1
2
0
0
0
Woodmansee 3b
3
0
0
1
0
1
Berrios rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
Rizzie c
4
0
1
1
0
1
Strom lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
34
2
6
2
0
6
Augusta
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Fulmer cf
4
1
1
1
1
0
Angomas lf
4
1
1
1
0
0
Beltre 2b
3
1
2
1
1
0
Ewing 1b
3
1
1
0
1
0
Vizcaino dh
4
0
1
2
0
0
Fabian rf
3
1
0
0
0
0
Bernal 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Sonabend c
4
1
1
0
0
1
Van Horn ss
4
0
1
1
0
1
TOTALS
33
7
9
6
3
3
Columbia
000
000
002
—
2
Augusta
003
101
20x
—
7
E — Woodmansee 2, Strom, Williams, Ewing. LOB — Columbia 7, Augusta 6. 2B — Zanon, Sonabend, Angomas, Vizcaino. SF — Woodmansee. SB — Fulmer, Beltre.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Llanes L, 4-6
6
6
5
3
3
2
Henry
1
3
2
2
0
0
Griffin
1
0
0
0
0
1
Augusta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Williams W, 3-1
7
4
0
0
0
5
Morel
2
2
2
2
0
1
WP — Llanes, Morel. HBP — Winningham (by Morel, J), Fabian, S (by Llanes). Umpires — HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: John Budka. T — 2:32. A — 1,724.
