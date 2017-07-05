Fireflies players’ hats rest on the stairs of the dugout.
Fireflies players’ hats rest on the stairs of the dugout. C. Rush online@thestate.com

Baseball

July 05, 2017 10:06 PM

Fireflies drop a pair to Augusta; Ramos traded

Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, Ga.

The Columbia Fireflies lost twice Wednesdsay to Augusta in South Atlantic League action.

In the completion of a game suspended Tuesday, the GreenJackets came away with a 5-3 victory. In Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game, Augusta won 7-2.

Before the game, the New York Mets traded Columbia infielder Milton Ramos to the Baltimore Orioles.

Ramos, a third-round pick by the Mets in 2014, spent the past two years with the Fireflies and was hitting .227 with 18 RBI this year.

Desmond Lindsay was activated from the disabled list to take Ramos’ spot on roster.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Gimenez ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

Carpio 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Lindsay dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

Winningham 1b

3

1

1

0

0

1

Zanon cf

4

1

2

0

0

0

Woodmansee 3b

3

0

0

1

0

1

Berrios rf

4

0

1

0

0

0

Rizzie c

4

0

1

1

0

1

Strom lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

34

2

6

2

0

6

Augusta

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Fulmer cf

4

1

1

1

1

0

Angomas lf

4

1

1

1

0

0

Beltre 2b

3

1

2

1

1

0

Ewing 1b

3

1

1

0

1

0

Vizcaino dh

4

0

1

2

0

0

Fabian rf

3

1

0

0

0

0

Bernal 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

Sonabend c

4

1

1

0

0

1

Van Horn ss

4

0

1

1

0

1

TOTALS

33

7

9

6

3

3

Columbia

000

000

002

2

Augusta

003

101

20x

7

E — Woodmansee 2, Strom, Williams, Ewing. LOB — Columbia 7, Augusta 6. 2B — Zanon, Sonabend, Angomas, Vizcaino. SF — Woodmansee. SB — Fulmer, Beltre.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Llanes L, 4-6

6

6

5

3

3

2

Henry

1

3

2

2

0

0

Griffin

1

0

0

0

0

1

Augusta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Williams W, 3-1

7

4

0

0

0

5

Morel

2

2

2

2

0

1

WP — Llanes, Morel. HBP — Winningham (by Morel, J), Fabian, S (by Llanes). Umpires — HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: John Budka. T — 2:32. A — 1,724.

