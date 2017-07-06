Columbia Fireflies baseball
Baseball

July 06, 2017 11:26 PM

Brosher’s homer in 10th lifts Fireflies to victory

Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, Ga.

Brandon Brosher hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Columbia Fireflies to a 2-1 victory against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday.

Brosher homered and singled twice in the win.

Matt Pobereyko (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Patrick Ruotolo (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game. Adonis Uceta retired the side in order for his 10th save of the season.

Columbia improved to 10-4 against Augusta this season.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Zanon lf

5

0

2

0

0

2

Gimenez ss

2

0

0

1

2

0

Lindsay cf

5

0

1

0

0

3

Winningham 1b

4

0

0

0

1

0

Brosher dh

4

1

3

1

1

1

Carpio 2b

4

0

0

0

1

0

Berrios rf

5

0

1

0

0

2

Sanchez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

Strom pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rizzie c

0

0

0

0

0

0

Siena 3b

4

1

1

0

0

2

TOTALS

37

2

9

2

5

10

Augusta

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Fulmer cf

3

0

0

0

1

2

Van Horn ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

Beltre 2b

1

0

1

0

0

0

Bernal ph-2b

3

0

0

0

0

0

Vizcaino 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

Heyward lf

3

0

0

0

0

2

Angomas lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

Fabian rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

De La Rosa 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Sonabend c

4

0

0

0

0

1

Dunston dh

4

0

1

1

0

1

TOTALS

35

1

6

1

1

9

Columbia

001

000

000

1

2

Augusta

000

010

000

0

1

E — Winningham; Adon. DP — Augusta 1. LOB — Columbia 11, Augusta 5. 2B — Lindsay; Zanon; Fabian. HR — Brosher. SF — Gimenez. SB — Zanon; Vizcaino; Dunston.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Szapucki

2/3

1

0

0

0

1

Atkins

3 1/3

2

0

0

0

2

Zanghi

2 2/3

3

1

1

1

3

Pobereyko W, 1-0

2 1/3

0

0

0

0

3

Uceta S, 10

1

0

0

0

0

0

Augusta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Adon

5 2/3

5

1

1

3

5

Brody

1 2/3

1

0

0

0

1

Cabrera

1 2/3

2

0

0

2

3

Ruotolo L, 2-2

1

1

1

1

0

1

WP — Adon; Cabrera 2. Umpires — HP: John Budka. 1B: Dillon Wilson. T — 3:27. A — 2,235.

