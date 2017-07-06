Brosher’s homer in 10th lifts Fireflies to victory

Brandon Brosher hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Columbia Fireflies to a 2-1 victory against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday.
Brosher homered and singled twice in the win.
Matt Pobereyko (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Patrick Ruotolo (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game. Adonis Uceta retired the side in order for his 10th save of the season.
Columbia improved to 10-4 against Augusta this season.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Zanon lf
5
0
2
0
0
2
Gimenez ss
2
0
0
1
2
0
Lindsay cf
5
0
1
0
0
3
Winningham 1b
4
0
0
0
1
0
Brosher dh
4
1
3
1
1
1
Carpio 2b
4
0
0
0
1
0
Berrios rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
Sanchez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
Strom pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rizzie c
0
0
0
0
0
0
Siena 3b
4
1
1
0
0
2
TOTALS
37
2
9
2
5
10
Augusta
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Fulmer cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
Van Horn ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
Beltre 2b
1
0
1
0
0
0
Bernal ph-2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Vizcaino 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
Heyward lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
Angomas lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Fabian rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
De La Rosa 3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
Sonabend c
4
0
0
0
0
1
Dunston dh
4
0
1
1
0
1
TOTALS
35
1
6
1
1
9
Columbia
001
000
000
1
—
2
Augusta
000
010
000
0
—
1
E — Winningham; Adon. DP — Augusta 1. LOB — Columbia 11, Augusta 5. 2B — Lindsay; Zanon; Fabian. HR — Brosher. SF — Gimenez. SB — Zanon; Vizcaino; Dunston.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Szapucki
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
Atkins
3 1/3
2
0
0
0
2
Zanghi
2 2/3
3
1
1
1
3
Pobereyko W, 1-0
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
3
Uceta S, 10
1
0
0
0
0
0
Augusta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Adon
5 2/3
5
1
1
3
5
Brody
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
1
Cabrera
1 2/3
2
0
0
2
3
Ruotolo L, 2-2
1
1
1
1
0
1
WP — Adon; Cabrera 2. Umpires — HP: John Budka. 1B: Dillon Wilson. T — 3:27. A — 2,235.
