Baseball

July 07, 2017 10:28 PM

RiverDogs douse Fireflies in opener

Staff Reports

CHARLESTON

Brandon Wagner had three hits and three RBI, and Nick Green allowed six hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Columbia Fireflies 7-1 on Friday.

Green (5-6) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Charleston got on the board first in the third inning when Estevan Florial hit an RBI single and Wagner hit a two-run double.

The RiverDogs later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Thomas McIlraith (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Ian Strom had two hits for Columbia.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Zanon dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

Gimenez ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

Lindsay cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Brosher 1b

3

1

0

0

1

0

Jabs lf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Woodmansee 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Sanchez c

3

0

1

1

0

0

Siena 2b

3

0

1

0

0

1

Strom rf

3

0

2

0

0

0

TOTALS

32

1

7

1

1

5

Charleston

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Park 2b

4

2

2

0

1

0

Castillo ss

5

1

2

2

0

0

Florial cf

5

0

1

1

0

1

Gilliam dh

5

1

1

0

0

0

Sands c

3

1

1

0

2

0

Wagner 1b

4

0

3

3

0

1

Alvarez 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

Ruta lf

4

1

1

0

0

0

Vidal rf

4

1

1

0

0

0

TOTALS

38

7

12

6

3

2

Columbia

000

000

100

1

Charleston

003

102

10x

7

E — Brosher; Siena 2; Lindsay; Gimenez; Wagner; Green. DP — Charleston 2. LOB — Columbia 5; Charleston 10. 2B — Wagner 3; Vidal; Sands. CS — Brosher.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

McIlraith L, 2-1

5 1/3

8

6

5

3

1

Griffin

1 2/3

3

1

1

0

1

Henry

1

1

0

0

0

0

Charleston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Green W, 5-6

6 2/3

6

1

1

1

4

Lane

2 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

WP — Green. Umpires — HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Jon Budka. T — 2:45. A — 4,784.

