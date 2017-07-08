Charleston RiverDogs hammer Columbia Fireflies’ starting pitcher

The Columbia Fireflies lost their second consecutive game to the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday. The 13-2 defeat was the Fireflies’ fourth loss in their past five games.
This one wasn’t close for long, as Columbia struggled to produce runs while Charleston had 13 RBIs on 16 hits.
The RiverDogs had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the third inning and six in the fourth.
In the third, elite New York Yankees outfield prospect Blake Rutherford hit a two-run single, while Brandon Wagner hit a two-run single and Diego Castillo hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Charleston’s Chris Hess tripled and singled in the win. Teammate Donny Sands doubled and singled twice with two RBIs.
The RiverDogs did much of their damage against Fireflies starting pitcher Blake Taylor (1-8). The southpaw had a rough outing, allowing 11 runs – all earned – and 12 hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Matt Blackham tossed 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief, recording four strikeouts. Taylor Henry and Matt Pobereyko each allowed a run in an inning of to close the game for Columbia.
Charleston right-handed pitcher Freicer Perez (5-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings.
Jay Jabs went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Fireflies. Dan Rizzie also had two hits, while Dash Winningham tripled (the first of his professional career), had a walk and scored a run.
The teams will play the third game of a four-game series on Sunday at 5 p.m. The probables starters are righty Harol Gonzalez (5-5, 4.48) for Columbia and right-hander Nick Nelson (1-6, 4.88) for Charleston.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Carpio 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Gimenez ss
4
0
0
0
0
3
Zanon cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Winningham 1b
3
1
1
0
1
0
Jabs lf
4
1
2
1
0
1
Berrios rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Sanchez dh
4
0
1
1
0
2
Woodmansee 3b
3
0
0
0
1
2
Rizzie c
4
0
2
0
0
0
TOTALS
34
2
7
2
2
11
Charleston
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Ruta lf
4
2
2
0
1
1
Castillo ss
5
2
2
2
0
1
Rutherford cf
5
2
2
3
0
0
Gilliam rf
3
2
1
1
0
2
Sands c
5
1
3
2
0
1
Alvarez 3b
4
1
2
2
1
0
Wagner 1b
4
0
1
2
0
0
Vidal dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
Hess 2b
3
2
2
1
1
1
TOTALS
37
13
16
13
3
6
Columbia
010
100
000
—
2
Charleston
014
600
11x
—
13
LOB — Columbia 7; Charleston 5. 2B — Carpio, Jabs, Castillo, Rutherford, Sands. 3B — Winningham, Hess. SF — Gilliam. SB — Gilliam. CS — Ruta. PO — Ruta.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Taylor L, 1-8
3 1/3
12
11
11
3
0
Blackham
2 2/3
0
0
0
0
4
Henry
1
2
1
1
0
0
Pobereyko
1
2
1
1
0
2
Charleston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Perez W, 5-3
6
6
2
2
0
6
Sosebee
2
1
0
0
2
3
Cedeno
1
0
0
0
0
2
WP — Henry, Perez, Sosebee. HBP — Gilliam (by Taylor). Umpires — HP: Jon Budka. 1B: Dillon Wilson. T — 2:48. A — 4,041.
