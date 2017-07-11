Former Gamecock Justin Smoak perfect at plate in first MLB All-Star Game

Former South Carolina star Justin Smoak had a productive outing in his MLB All-Star Game debut.
Smoak singled in the second inning and walked on four pitches in the fourth in his two plate appearances on the night.
He started at first base and batted sixth for the American League, which led 1-0 when he was replaced in the fourth inning.
Smoak earned an All-Star nod after hitting .294 with 23 home runs and 56 RBIs in the first half of the season. He leads the Blue Jays in most offensive categories, including batting average, homers and RBIs.
He has already set a career-high for homers in a season and is three RBIs away from a career-high.
Smoak is South Carolina’s all-time leader in career home runs (62) and RBIs (207). He played in 195 games over three seasons as a Gamecock and hit .333 during his college career.
Prior to playing at South Carolina, Smoak was a High School All-American at Stratford, leading it to a state title, batting .558 with 18 homers and 49 RBIs as a senior.
Smoak was drafted in the first round, No. 11 overall, by the Texas Rangers in the 2008 MLB Draft.
