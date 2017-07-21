Dash Winningham smashed his team-leading 12 th homer of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night.
Dash Winningham smashed his team-leading 12 th homer of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night. Tim Dominick The State file photo
Dash Winningham smashed his team-leading 12 th homer of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night. Tim Dominick The State file photo

Baseball

July 21, 2017 11:00 PM

Winningham homers; Fireflies fall in series finale

Staff Reports

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Dash Winningham smashed his team-leading 12th homer of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night. The Fireflies fell short to Lexington, 2-1, in the series finale at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Columbia had an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Dan Rizzie crushed a one-out double into the outfield. Colby Woodmansee entered as a pinch runner off the bench and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Lexington reliever Vance Tatum retired Jay Jabs and Luis Carpio to finish the contest.

Gabriel Llanes (4-8) allowed just four hits and two runs.

This was the 18th and final game between the Fireflies and Legends during the 2017 regular season. Columbia finishes with a 10-8 record against the Royals’ Low-A affiliate.

The Fireflies begin a four-game series with the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday night.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Gimenez ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

Zanon cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

Winningham 1b

4

1

1

1

0

0

Rizzie c

3

0

1

0

1

1

Woodmansee pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jabs dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

Carpio 2b

3

0

0

0

1

1

Siena 3b3b

3

0

0

0

0

2

Strom lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

Berrios rf

1

0

1

0

2

1

TOTALS

29

1

3

1

4

10

Lexington

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Lee cf

3

0

0

1

1

0

Castellano ss

4

0

2

1

0

0

Rivera 3b

4

0

2

0

0

0

Dudek 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

Melo rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

Viloria c

3

0

1

0

0

0

Olloque dh

2

1

0

0

1

1

Brontsema 2b

3

1

1

0

0

0

Gasparini lf

2

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

27

2

6

2

3

3

Columbia

000

000

100

1

Lexington

002

000

00x

2

E — Llanes; Brontsema. DP — Columbia 2, Lexington 5. LOB — Columbia 5, Lexington 5. 2B — Rizzie. HR — Winningham. SB —Berrios. CS — Berrios.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Llanes L, 4-8

7

4

2

2

3

3

Henry

1

2

0

0

0

0

Lexington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Bender W, 3-2

6

0

0

0

2

7

Lenik

2

2

1

1

2

2

Tatum S, 1

1

1

0

0

0

1

WP — Llanes; Tatum. Umpires — HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart. T — 2:32. A — 6,101.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game 0:47

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game
Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia 1:18

Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia
Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia 3:21

Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia

View More Video