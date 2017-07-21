Winningham homers; Fireflies fall in series finale

Dash Winningham smashed his team-leading 12th homer of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night. The Fireflies fell short to Lexington, 2-1, in the series finale at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Columbia had an opportunity to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Dan Rizzie crushed a one-out double into the outfield. Colby Woodmansee entered as a pinch runner off the bench and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Lexington reliever Vance Tatum retired Jay Jabs and Luis Carpio to finish the contest.
Gabriel Llanes (4-8) allowed just four hits and two runs.
This was the 18th and final game between the Fireflies and Legends during the 2017 regular season. Columbia finishes with a 10-8 record against the Royals’ Low-A affiliate.
The Fireflies begin a four-game series with the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday night.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Zanon cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Winningham 1b
4
1
1
1
0
0
Rizzie c
3
0
1
0
1
1
Woodmansee pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jabs dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
Carpio 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Siena 3b3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
Strom lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
Berrios rf
1
0
1
0
2
1
TOTALS
29
1
3
1
4
10
Lexington
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Lee cf
3
0
0
1
1
0
Castellano ss
4
0
2
1
0
0
Rivera 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
Dudek 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
Melo rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
Viloria c
3
0
1
0
0
0
Olloque dh
2
1
0
0
1
1
Brontsema 2b
3
1
1
0
0
0
Gasparini lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
27
2
6
2
3
3
Columbia
000
000
100
—
1
Lexington
002
000
00x
—
2
E — Llanes; Brontsema. DP — Columbia 2, Lexington 5. LOB — Columbia 5, Lexington 5. 2B — Rizzie. HR — Winningham. SB —Berrios. CS — Berrios.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Llanes L, 4-8
7
4
2
2
3
3
Henry
1
2
0
0
0
0
Lexington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Bender W, 3-2
6
0
0
0
2
7
Lenik
2
2
1
1
2
2
Tatum S, 1
1
1
0
0
0
1
WP — Llanes; Tatum. Umpires — HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart. T — 2:32. A — 6,101.
