Fireflies look sharp in series-opening win

Adam Atkins and three other Columbia pitchers combined for a shutout as the Fireflies topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-0 on Saturday.
Atkins (2-0) picked up the win in the series opener, allowing two hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He came on in relief of Justin Brantley, who allowed three hits and no walks in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Atkins came into the game with two runners on base and two out and escaped the jam by getting Daniel Gonzalez to ground out to shortstop Andres Gimenez who flipped to second for the inning-ending force out.
Matt Pobereyko and Adonis Uceta finished the game off for the Fireflies, completing the shutout with three combined scoreless innings. Pobereyko surrendered a hit in both innings he pitched, but kept the game scoreless by pitching efficiently and retiring the first two batters he faced each inning.
Pobereyko was in trouble in the bottom of the eighth, allowing a double and a walk. He escaped the potential jam by picking off Gavin Sheets, the lead runner, at second base – firing to Gimenez for the inning-ending out.
Uceta pitched a stress free ninth inning, retiring the side in order and ending a game with a strikeout. The Intimidators were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Fireflies’ staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.
Intimidators starting pitcher Blake Hickman (2-5) actually went deeper into the game than his counterpart. He worked five innings, but allowed three runs on six hits and three walks.
In the top of the fourth, Columbia grabbed the lead on a ground out by Arnaldo Berrios that scored Jacob Zanon, who hit a leadoff single, stole second and advanced to third on a Dan Rizzie single.
The Fireflies added two runs in the sixth and an insurance run in the ninth. In the sixth, Zanon drew a leadoff walk before Dash Winningham hit a two-run home run.
Zanon completed his productive night when he hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ian Strom in the ninth. Zanon was 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and the RBI sac fly.
In addition to his fine work on defense at shortstop, Andres Gimenez was a home run short of the cycle, also stealing a base in the win. Rizzie had two hits, including a sixth-inning double.
The teams will play again on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Fireflies adjusted their roster. Outfielder Desmond Lindsay and right-handed pitcher Gary Cornish were placed on the disabled list.
Catcher Ali Sanchez was activated from the disabled list while J.J. Franco was signed to fill the vacancies on Columbia’s roster.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
4
0
3
0
1
1
Carpio 2b
4
0
0
0
1
0
Zanon cf
2
2
1
1
2
0
Winningham 1b
5
1
1
2
0
2
Rizzie c
4
0
2
0
0
0
Brosher dh
2
0
0
0
1
2
Berrios rf
4
0
1
1
0
2
Woodmansee 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
Strom lf
4
1
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
4
9
4
5
10
Kannapolis
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Roman ss
4
0
2
0
1
0
Rutherford cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Adolfo rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Sheets 1b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Call dh
1
0
0
0
2
0
L. Gonzalez lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
D. Gonzalez c
4
0
0
0
0
1
Remillard 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
Massey 3b
3
0
2
0
0
0
TOTALS
32
0
7
0
2
6
Columbia
000
102
001
—
4
Kannapolis
000
000
000
—
0
LOB — Columbia 9, Kannapolis 8. 2B — Rizzie, Gimenez, Sheets, Roman. 3B — Gimenez. HR — Winningham. SB — Gimenez, Zanon, Carpio, Call. CS — Gimenez. PO — Sheets. PB — Gonzalez.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Brantley
3 2/3
3
0
0
1
2
Atkins, W 2-0
2 1/3
2
0
0
0
0
Pobereyko
2
2
0
0
1
3
Uceta
1
0
0
0
0
1
Kannapolis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hickman, L 2-5
5
6
3
3
3
5
Wright
1
0
0
0
0
3
Johnson
1
0
0
0
2
2
Hobbs
2
3
1
1
0
0
HBP — Brosher (by Hobbs), Call (by Brantley). Umpires — HP: Aaron Schorch. 1B: Jude Koury. T — 3:02. A — 3,989.
