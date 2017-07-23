Columbia Fireflies
Columbia Fireflies Tim Dominick The State file photo
Columbia Fireflies Tim Dominick The State file photo

Baseball

July 23, 2017 9:51 PM

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Gonzalez silences Kannapolis

Staff Reports

KANNAPOLIS, N.C.

Sunday evening belonged to Columbia’s starting pitcher Harol Gonzalez. The righty dazzled through a career-long nine innings and racked up seven strikeouts. The Fireflies managed just three hits and still took down the Intimidators, 3-1.

Gonzalez (W, 7-7) completed 8 1/3 scoreless frames, and then Kannapolis’s Luis Gonzalez ended the shut-out bid with a solo homer.

The visitors scored first in the third inning. Colby Woodmansee led with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Columbia’s nine hitter, Vinny Siena, smashed a triple to the left-field wall to score Woodmansee. Andres Gimenez executed an RBI groundout, plating Siena.

Jacob Zanon provided insurance for the Fireflies in the eighth stanza. Zanon started the frame with a walk and then stole second base. It was his third steal of the game. Dash Winningham singled home Zanon, and Columbia scored its third run of the contest.

The Fireflies are back in action against the Kannapolis on Monday night.

Columbia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Gimenez ss

4

0

0

1

0

2

Zanon cf

2

1

0

0

2

1

Rizzie dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

Winningham 1b

4

0

1

1

0

1

Jabs lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Sanchez c

4

0

0

0

0

2

Berrios rf

4

0

0

0

0

3

Woodmansee 3b

2

1

1

0

2

0

Siena 2b

2

1

1

1

1

1

TOTALS

30

3

3

3

5

13

Kannapolis

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Roman ss

3

0

2

0

0

0

Rutherford lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Burger 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

Adolfo dh

2

0

1

0

0

0

L. Gonzalez ph-dh

2

1

1

1

1

0

Sheets 1b

4

0

2

0

0

1

Call cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Skoug c

3

0

0

0

0

1

Remillard 2b

3

0

1

0

0

0

Schnurbusch rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

TOTALS

32

1

7

1

1

7

Columbia

002

000

010

3

Kannapolis

000

000

001

1

DP — Columbia 2, Kannapolis 0. LOB — Columbia 5, Kannapolis 5. 2B — Woodmansee. 3B — Siena. HR — L. Gonzalez. SB — Zanon 3. PB — Skoug.

Columbia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

H. Gonzalez W, 7-7

9

7

1

1

1

7

Kannapolis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Cease L, 0-2

4 2/3

2

2

2

3

7

Elliott

2 1/3

0

0

0

1

2

Dopico

2

1

1

1

1

4

Umpires — HP: Jude Koury. 1B: Brandon Blome. T — 2:41. A — 1,412.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game 0:47

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game
Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia 1:18

Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia
Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia 3:21

Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia

View More Video