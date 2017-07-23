Columbia Fireflies pitcher Gonzalez silences Kannapolis

Sunday evening belonged to Columbia’s starting pitcher Harol Gonzalez. The righty dazzled through a career-long nine innings and racked up seven strikeouts. The Fireflies managed just three hits and still took down the Intimidators, 3-1.
Gonzalez (W, 7-7) completed 8 1/3 scoreless frames, and then Kannapolis’s Luis Gonzalez ended the shut-out bid with a solo homer.
The visitors scored first in the third inning. Colby Woodmansee led with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Columbia’s nine hitter, Vinny Siena, smashed a triple to the left-field wall to score Woodmansee. Andres Gimenez executed an RBI groundout, plating Siena.
Jacob Zanon provided insurance for the Fireflies in the eighth stanza. Zanon started the frame with a walk and then stole second base. It was his third steal of the game. Dash Winningham singled home Zanon, and Columbia scored its third run of the contest.
The Fireflies are back in action against the Kannapolis on Monday night.
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gimenez ss
4
0
0
1
0
2
Zanon cf
2
1
0
0
2
1
Rizzie dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
Winningham 1b
4
0
1
1
0
1
Jabs lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Sanchez c
4
0
0
0
0
2
Berrios rf
4
0
0
0
0
3
Woodmansee 3b
2
1
1
0
2
0
Siena 2b
2
1
1
1
1
1
TOTALS
30
3
3
3
5
13
Kannapolis
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Roman ss
3
0
2
0
0
0
Rutherford lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Burger 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Adolfo dh
2
0
1
0
0
0
L. Gonzalez ph-dh
2
1
1
1
1
0
Sheets 1b
4
0
2
0
0
1
Call cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
Skoug c
3
0
0
0
0
1
Remillard 2b
3
0
1
0
0
0
Schnurbusch rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
32
1
7
1
1
7
Columbia
002
000
010
—
3
Kannapolis
000
000
001
—
1
DP — Columbia 2, Kannapolis 0. LOB — Columbia 5, Kannapolis 5. 2B — Woodmansee. 3B — Siena. HR — L. Gonzalez. SB — Zanon 3. PB — Skoug.
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
H. Gonzalez W, 7-7
9
7
1
1
1
7
Kannapolis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Cease L, 0-2
4 2/3
2
2
2
3
7
Elliott
2 1/3
0
0
0
1
2
Dopico
2
1
1
1
1
4
Umpires — HP: Jude Koury. 1B: Brandon Blome. T — 2:41. A — 1,412.
Comments