Atlanta Braves Kurt Suzuki celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland AP Photo
Baseball

Suzuki homers twice as Braves beat Phillies 7-2

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press

September 22, 2017 10:47 PM

ATLANTA

Kurt Suzuki homered twice, Nick Markakis drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Friday night.

Sean Newcomb (4-8) won his second straight start, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Suzuki, who shares the Atlanta catcher's job with Tyler Flowers, hit his career-high 18th homer in the seventh and has 14 homer and 28 RBIs in 38 games since the start of July. It was Suzuki's fifth career multihomer game and third this year.

Atlanta scored five runs in the first off Ben Lively (3-7) on Ozzie Albies' RBI single, Markakis' two-run single and Suzuki's two-run homer . Markakis' run-scoring single made it 6-0 in the second.

  Comments  

