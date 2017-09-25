Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates in the locker room after the Dodgers won the NL West title with a 4-2 defeat of the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Baseball

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig benched after late arrival

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

Yasiel Puig is running into problems with the Los Angeles Dodgers yet again.

The star outfielder arrived late to the ballpark Monday and was benched by manager Dave Roberts. Puig was not in the lineup Sunday, either, after a baserunning blunder the previous day.

Roberts stopped short of saying Puig got punished Sunday, but made it clear the 26-year-old Cuban slugger was being disciplined Monday before the NL West champions hosted San Diego.

Los Angeles began the night with the best record in baseball. When the playoffs start next week, the Dodgers will be trying to reach the World Series for the first time since their 1988 championship.

