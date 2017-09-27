Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire after Saturday start

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain walks through the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Phoenix. San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain says he'll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego. The 32-year-old Cain informed teammates of his decision in a closed meeting before Wednesday's game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo