Houston Astros starter Charlie Morton watches a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Baseball

Red Sox fail again to clinch AL East, fall to Astros 3-2

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

September 29, 2017 10:21 PM

BOSTON

The Boston Red Sox once again failed to clinch the AL East title as Alex Bregman homered and drove in three runs, giving the Houston Astros a 3-2 victory Friday night.

The Red Sox magic number remained at one to close out the New York Yankees. Boston leads the Yankees by two games — both teams have two games left and already are assured playoff spots.

If Boston and New York wind up even, they will play a one-game tiebreaker Monday at Yankee Stadium for the division crown, with the loser getting a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox dropped their second in a row and fell to 1-4 on their homestand. The AL West champion Astros won their fifth straight game and posted their 100th victory of the season.

Hanley Ramirez doubled with two outs in the Boston ninth. But with the Fenway Park crowd rooting for a rally, Rafael Devers grounded out to end it.

