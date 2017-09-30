Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a RBI single to score Miguel Rojas during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Miami.
Baseball

Stanton remains at 59 homers, Marlins win 10-2

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK Associated Press

September 30, 2017 10:19 PM

MIAMI

Giancarlo Stanton remained at 59 home runs after failing to hit one in the Miami Marlins 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Stanton had one hit in five at-bats and an RBI. He has one more game to become the first player to hit 60 home runs in a season since 2001 when Barry Bonds hit 73 and Sammy Sosa hit 64. There have been five players in history to hit at least 60 in a season.

Miami's Dee Gordon had three hits giving him 200 for the season and also stole two bases — including his 60th of the season. It is the fifth time in Marlins' history a player has recorded at least 200 hits in a season and the second time by Gordon.

Derek Dietrich homered and drove in three runs, Miguel Rojas had four hits, Brian Anderson added three hits, and Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) pitched seven innings and allowed two runs for the Marlins.

Braves' starter Lucas Sims (3-6) allowed six runs in two innings allowing every position player he faced to reach base except for Stanton, who grounded out twice.

