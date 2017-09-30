Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is pulled during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Washington.
Baseball

Scherzer hurt, NL East champ Nationals lose to Pirates 4-1

By BRIAN McNALLY Associated Press

September 30, 2017 10:23 PM

WASHINGTON

Nationals ace Max Scherzer was pulled from his start while tuning up for the playoffs after an apparent injury to his right leg, and NL East champion Washington lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Saturday night.

The Nationals didn't immediately provide an update on Scherzer.

Scherzer, who leads the NL in strikeouts and is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA, was preparing for the Nationals' matchup against the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-five Division Series that begins Friday in Washington. But the two-time Cy Young Award winner stumbled on a 2-2 pitch to Josh Bell in the fourth inning, briefly hopped around the mound and bent over at the waist.

Scherzer then began to throw a full-count pitch, but abruptly stopped when time was called.

Washington manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Mike Maddux and team trainers visited the mound and quickly took out Scherzer.

Scherzer had given up one hit and struck out five, raising his total to 268, in 3 1/3 scoreless innings when he was hurt.

