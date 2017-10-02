Column: Baseball without the knuckler would be a real shame

FILE - In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame player Phil Niekro waves to fans after he was introduced before a spring training baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Kissimmee, Fla. The knuckleball has always been a bit of oddball, the butt of jokes, the object of endless curiosity, a talismanic pitch understood by only a few. It could soon be extinct in the big leagues, and that would be quite a shame. John Raoux, File AP Photo