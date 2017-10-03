Verlander to start for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander winds up to throw to the Texas Rangers during a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. The Astros will start Verlander in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Oct 5. Manager A.J. Hinch announced the decision Tuesday, adding that left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, will start Game 2 on Friday against Drew Pomeranz. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo