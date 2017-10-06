Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington.
Baseball

Hendricks outduels Strasburg as Cubs top Nats 3-0 in Game 1

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

October 06, 2017 10:53 PM

WASHINGTON

Kyle Hendricks outpitched Stephen Strasburg, and the Chicago Cubs opened defense of their first World Series title in 108 years by beating the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their NL Division Series.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo produced RBI singles in the sixth inning for the first two hits off an otherwise-dominant Strasburg. Hendricks was even better, giving up only two singles in seven strong innings.

Rizzo added an RBI double off reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. threw a perfect inning and Wade Davis finished the two-hitter for a save.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday, with Jon Lester set to start for Chicago against fellow left-hander Gio Gonzalez.

