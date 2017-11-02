Baseball

World Series champion Houston Astros arrive back home

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:30 PM

HOUSTON

Houston began welcoming the World Series champion Astros as heroes immediately after their charter flight landed at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Water cannons on airport firetrucks sprayed a victory arch of water over the team plane after it landed about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Fans and media were kept at a distance from the jet as it taxied to a cargo tarmac, where the Astros boarded buses headed to Minute Maid Park.

The celebration continues Friday with a 2 p.m. victory parade through downtown Houston that will end with a rally on the City Hall steps, where Mayor Sylvester Turner will pay tribute to the team.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been canceled for the day.

