FILE - At left, in a July 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. At right is a 2017 file photo showing Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw duel for the NL Cy Young Award while Corey Kluber and Chris Sale top the candidates for the AL prize. The Cy Young Awards are announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
FILE - At left, in a July 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. At right is a 2017 file photo showing Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw duel for the NL Cy Young Award while Corey Kluber and Chris Sale top the candidates for the AL prize. The Cy Young Awards are announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. File AP Photo
FILE - At left, in a July 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. At right is a 2017 file photo showing Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw duel for the NL Cy Young Award while Corey Kluber and Chris Sale top the candidates for the AL prize. The Cy Young Awards are announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. File AP Photo

Baseball

Scherzer, Kluber win Cy Young Awards by wide margins

AP Baseball Writer

November 15, 2017 7:06 PM

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals has coasted to his third Cy Young Award and second straight in the National League.

Scherzer breezed past Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, drawing 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The honor was announced Wednesday on MLB Network.

Scherzer earned the NL honor last year with Washington and the 2013 American League prize with Detroit. He became the 10th pitcher with at least three Cy Youngs.

Scherzer was 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a league-leading 268 strikeouts for the NL East champion Nationals.

Kershaw has already won three NL Cy Youngs, and was the last pitcher to win back-to-back. He was 18-4 with a league-best 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians easily won his second AL Cy Young Award earlier in the day. He got 28 of the 30 first-place votes, with Boston's Chris Sale second and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees third.

Kluber led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and his 18 wins tied for the most in baseball.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

    A look back at Justin Smoak's journey from South Carolina Gamecock to 30-year-old, first-time Major League Baseball All-Star in 2017.

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game 0:47

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game
Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia 1:18

Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia
Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia 3:21

Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia

View More Video