Pirates: MLB to discipline Latin American scouting head

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2004, file photo, Nicaragua's Carlos Teller, left, signs a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates as scout Rene Gayo sits next to him in San Salvador, El Salvador. The Pirates say Major League Baseball intends to discipline Gayo, their director of Latin American scouting, for rules violations, and the team announced it will not renew his contract when it expires next month. The Pirates said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that they have a "profound disappointment in the breach of trust that was the subject of MLB's investigation." Luis Romero, File AP Photo