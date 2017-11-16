FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton 27) watches his two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Houston dynamo Jose Altuve and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are the favorites for the AL MVP award while Miami masher is the top candidate for the NL prize.
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton 27) watches his two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Houston dynamo Jose Altuve and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are the favorites for the AL MVP award while Miami masher is the top candidate for the NL prize.

Baseball

Astros' Altuve wins AL MVP, Marlins' Stanton earns NL honor

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Houston Astros dynamo Jose Altuve has won the American League MVP award, towering over New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge by a wide margin.

The 5-foot-6 Altuve drew 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Altuve batted a major league-best .346. He hit 24 home runs with 81 RBIs, scored 112 times, stole 32 bases and showed a sharp glove at second base.

The 6-foot-7 Judge won the AL Rookie of the Year award Monday. He set a rookie record with 52 home runs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians finished third. The award was announced Thursday.

Altuve helped lead the Astros to their first World Series championship. Voting for these honors was completed before the postseason began.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton won the NL MVP award, barely edging Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the closest MVP vote since 1979, Stanton became only the sixth player to win from a losing team. Stanton led the big leagues with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

    A look back at Justin Smoak's journey from South Carolina Gamecock to 30-year-old, first-time Major League Baseball All-Star in 2017.

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game 0:47

Why Justin Smoak came a long way to reach the MLB All-Star game
Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia 1:18

Tim Tebow's best memories of Columbia
Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia 3:21

Tebow talks baseball progress, lessons learned as he leaves Columbia

View More Video