Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York. Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees. The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo