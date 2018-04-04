How the top Fireflies prospect got a sandwich named after him

Former first-round draft pick Anthony Kay is the highest-ranked prospect on the Columbia Fireflies roster. Here are five facts about the left-handed pitcher who will make his debut this week:
Sandwich maker
Bagel Express, a restaurant in Kay’s hometown, made a sandwich in his honor just before the Mets drafted him.
The K-Zone, which melds chicken cutlet, buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and buffalo sauce on a toasted garlic hero.
Tommy John surgery
Kay underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2016 and missed all of last season. He took pitched in the team’s Arizona Fall League and said he is ready to go. Fireflies pitching coach Jonathan Hurst raved on what he saw from Kay in spring training.
“You wouldn’t know he had surgery. He has been outstanding,” Hurst said. “What I saw from him is quality stuff. There is more left in the tank than he has even got to yet.”
Drafted times two
Kay was drafted by the New York Mets’ twice during his career. He was a 29th-round pick coming out of high school in. The Mets took him in the first round, 31st overall, in the 2016 draft and he received a $1.1 million signing bonus.
Bronx Bomber
Kay grew cheering for the New York Yankees but his allegiance changed when he was picked by the New York Mets.
"I was a Yankees fan, but I guess I'm a Mets fan now,” Kay said when he was drafted in 2016.
Mets connection
Kay attended Ward Melville High in East Setauket, New York. It’s the same high school as current Mets’ pitcher Stephen Matz attended.
Matz is four years older than Kay but the two are friends and work camps at their old high school together.
In addition to Kay, here are four other Fireflies players to keep an eye on when the season begins Thursday against Augusta:
Jay Jabs, INF/C
Jabs is one of the few returners from last year’s club. He had seven homers and 35 RBI and developed into a fan favorite.
Jabs fans known as “The Jabbers” have shirts with his face on it and have a routine when his walkup song “El Chopo” by The Game and Skillrex is played at Spirit Communications Park.
Quinn Brodey, OF
The third-round pick in the 2017 draft is the No. 22 ranked prospect in the Mets’ system.
Brodey led shortstseason Brooklyn with 30 RBI last season. He is one of three Stanford players on the roster, along with former teammates Matt Winaker and Chris Viall.
Chris Viall, P
At 6-foot-9, Viall is the tallest guy on the roster and was a sixth round pick by the Mets in the 2016 MLB draft. He bounced back from elbow surgery. In his last four games at Brooklyn last season, he struck out 20 in 17 innings pitched.
Gio Alfonzo, INF
Nephew of former New York Met Edgardo Alfonzo was signed by the organization in the offseason.
The former Miami Marlins selection played last season with Long Island in the independent Atlantic League, hitting .309 with four homers and 45 RBI.
