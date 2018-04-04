What powers Fireflies opening day starter Tony Dibrell before pitching: Chick-fil-A

As Fireflies’ pitcher Tony Dibrell settles to his new surroundings in Columbia, he has already scanned where the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant was located.
Eating at Chick-fil-A is a must for Dibrell every time he takes the mound for a start. The Georgia native will hit one Thursday and watch a movie before his opening day start against Augusta Greenjackets.
“Original Chick-fil-A sandwich, put some cheese on there, get the large fry and a lemonade,” Dibrell said of his usual order. "I have been doing for the last year or so every time I pitch..
Dibrell usually gets the same meal each time, sometimes alternating it with ranch sauce.
The former Kennesaw State standout is a fourth-round pick by the Mets in 2017. He spent last at shortseason Brooklyn, where he went 1-1 with 5.03 ERA in nine games with 28 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
Dibrell said he will plenty of friends and family in stands making the trip for Thursday’s opener.
“I think it will be cool for them to see me play. I spent the night there on the way up for spring training,” Dibrell said. I am looking forward to going out there and get the season started.”
