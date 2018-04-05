Tiberi, pitchers lead Fireflies past Augusta

Second baseman Blake Tiberi had three hits, including a solo home run, to lead the Columbia Fireflies to a 4-2 season-opening win Thursday night against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park.
Shortstop Edgardo Fermin, first baseman Jeremy Vasquez, center fielder Quinn Brodey and catcher Scott Manea also had hits for the Fireflies.
Tony Dibrell started on the mound and worked four innings, allowing no runs on one hit while walking four and striking out six. Connor O'Neill relieved and pitched two hitless innings, striking out three to earn the win. Trey Cobb pitched the ninth inning, allowing one run on two hits to get the save.
Columbia plays host to Augusta again Friday at 7:05 p.m.
