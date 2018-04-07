Augusta GreenJackets hand the Columbia Fireflies their first loss of the year

The Columbia Fireflies lost for the first time in 2018, dropping a 6-2 decision Saturday to the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park despite outhitting the vistors 9-7.
Augusta scored five times in the final three innings.
Raphael Gladu had three hits for the Fireflies, and Blake Tiberi added two.
Gio Alfonzo drove in Columbia’s (2-1) first run with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Fast forward to the eighth, Quinn Brodey added the home team’s second run of the contest. The Stanford product recorded an RBI single, which plated Tiberi.
Brodey is off to a hot start in 2018 with a team-best three RBI, one in each of the first three games. The Fireflies trailed 4-2 at this point, but the visitors didn’t slow up and added two more runs in the top of the ninth to seal the deal.
Jake Simon started on the mound for Columbia and took the loss despite allowing just one run on three hits in six innings.
Columbia and Augusta conclude their four-game series today at 2 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Anthony Kay is scheduled to make is professional debut for Columbia. The southpaw was selected in the first round by the Mets in the 2016 MLB Draft but missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery.
Augusta
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
so
Ziegler rf
5
0
2
2
0
1
H. Ramos cf
4
1
1
0
0
1
Garcia 2b
4
1
1
1
0
1
Kirby dh
2
1
0
1
1
0
Gonzalez 3b
4
1
1
0
0
2
Geraldo ss
2
0
0
1
1
0
Riley 1b
3
1
1
1
1
0
Parra c
2
1
1
0
2
1
Baldwin lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
30
6
7
6
5
7
Columbia
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
so
Fermin ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
Tiberi 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
Winaker dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
Vasquez 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
Brodey cf
2
1
1
1
2
0
Gladu rf
4
0
3
0
0
0
Rasquin lf
3
0
1
0
0
2
Rizzie c
4
0
0
0
0
1
Alfonzo 3b
3
0
1
1
1
0
TOTALS
32
2
9
2
3
8
Augusta
100
000
212
—
6
Columbia
000
000
110
—
2
E — Fermin; Alfonzo. DP — Augusta 1, Columbia 1. LOB — Augusta 6, Columbia 7. 2B — Ziegler; Gonzalez; Riley. 3B — H. Ramos; Garcia. SH — Rasquin. SF — Garcia; Geraldo; Kirby. SB — Baldwin 2; Ziegler; Riley. CS — Geraldo
Augusta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gavin
4 2/3
2
0
0
1
4
Gettman W, 1-0
2
2
1
1
2
3
Parra S, 1
2 1/3
5
1
1
0
1
Columbia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Simon L, 0-1
6
3
1
1
2
4
Chadwick
2
3
3
3
2
3
Debora
1
1
2
0
1
0
WP — Gettman; Simon. HBP — Ramos (by Debora). Umpires — HP: Forrest Ladd 1B: Dexter Kelley. T — 3:18. A — 2,611.
