Augusta GreenJackets rally to earn series split with Columbia Fireflies

New York Mets 2016 first-round draft pick Anthony Kay struck out four over four innings in his first professional start, but the Augusta GreenJackets rallied for a 10-5 win against the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday at Spirit Communications Park.
Blake Tiberi had a pair of RBIs to help Columbia jump to an early 5-2 lead before Augusta came back to earn a split in the season-opening four-game series.
Eighteen months after his Tommy John surgery, Kay struck out the first two hitters of the game He surrendered one earned run and wound up throwing 82 pitches.
Tiberi notched his second three-hit game in four days. The second baseman is 8-for-16 with three RBIs this season.
Columbia begins a three-game series with the Hagerstown Suns on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Right-hander Chris Viall is expected to make his first start of the season for the Fireflies.
