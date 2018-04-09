Big second inning helps Fireflies over Suns

The Columbia Fireflies erupted for a season-high 16 hits in the 8-3 victory over Hagerstown in the series opener Monday night.
Edgardo Fermin, Blake Tiberi, Jeremy Vasquez, Rigoberto Terrazas, Walter Rasquin, and Scott Manea all collected multi-hit games. Columbia is off to a 3-2 start in 2018.
Columbia broke things open with a six-run sixth inning. Terrazas led off the frame with a single. Moments later, Rasquin dropped down a bunt and Hagerstown’s starting pitcher Jackson Stoeckinger threw it wide of first base. That allowed Terrazas to advance to third and Rasquin to second (Rasquin was awarded a single and then moved to second on the throwing error). The next batter, Manea, wasted no time and belted a first-pitch, two-run double into the outfield, scoring Terrazas and Rasquin.
Gio Alfonzo smashed a run-scoring double and plated Manea. In the blink of an eye, the Fireflies held a 3-0 edge after just four batters came to the plate. Vasquez capped off the scoring frenzy in the second with a two-run blast over the right-field wall – his first homer of the season.
Chris Viall completed four innings and registered six strikeouts in his Fireflies debut. Right-hander Nicolas Debora picked up the victory out of the bullpen. Debora tossed two scoreless frames and had two strikeouts.
The Fireflies and Suns play game two of this series on Tuesday night.
