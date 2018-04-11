Lexington County baseball team changing its name for one game only. Batter up?

The Lexington County Blowfish announced Tuesday it will change its name for its matchup June 8 with the Macon Bacon, the newest team in the Coastal Plain League.
The Blowfish will become the Lexington County Pancakes for the game.
“With the addition of the Savannah Bananas in 2016 and now the Macon Bacon, what a great opportunity to enhance the family fun by creating more 'sizzle' ” Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan said in a statement announcing the change. “When the expansion team, the Macon franchise, announced their new name we just thought, 'Let’s be the Pancakes!' And it just got out of hand in regards to all the fun we could have with it.”
Shanahan said an intern from the University of South Carolina came up with the idea for the switch.
The Pancakes logo and uniforms incorporate five colors: Blowfish navy, maroon, strong orange, tan, and luminous vivid amber. The front of the jersey features “Pancakes” and a syrup-dripping spatula, while the backs will have the slogan “Batter Up” where the player’s name typically is and numbers that are dripping syrup as well.
In addition to the CPL logo on the right sleeve, the jersey will feature a special Lexington County Pancakes patch on the left sleeve that also prominently displays the club’s new mascot.
The Blowfish 2018 schedule begins at the end of May and runs through early August.
