Big eighth inning helps Fireflies past Suns

The Columbia Fireflies scored six runs in the eighth inning to defeat Hagerstown 8-3, on Wednesday at Spirit Communications Park.
Columbia won two of three in the series.
Columbia pounced on Hagerstown’s reliever Carlos Acevedo in the eighth inning. Dan Rizzie sparked the offense with a single. Edgardo Fermin followed with a bunt single. After Blake Tiberi earned a walk, Matt Winaker crushed a ball off the right-field wall that scored Rizzie to tie at 3.
Rigoberto Terrazas dented the Suns’ bullpen again and delivered a single into the outfield. Fermin scored on the base hit and the Fireflies grabbed a 4-3 advantage. With just one out and the bases still juiced in the eighth, Walter Rasquin put the game to rest. The 22-year-old cleared the bases with a triple to give Columbia an 8-3 lead.
Before this scoring outbreak, it was a pitcher’s duel. Columbia’s Tony Dibrell completed a career-high six innings with seven strikeouts. Josh Payne earned his first win of the season. The right-hander tossed a scoreless eighth inning and had two strikeouts.
Columbia takes its first road trip of the year and begins a four-game series at Asheville on Thursday.
