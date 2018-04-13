Fireflies top Tourists in 10th inning

After Asheville rallied from a 5-0 deficit to force extra innings, the Columbia Fireflies scored twice in the 10th inning for a 7-5 South Atlantic League victory Thursday night.
Under minor-league extra-inning rules, Giovanny Alfonzo started the 10th on second base for Columbia. He scored from there on a double by Edgardo Fermin, who went to third on a fly ball and then scored on a single by Matt Winaker.
Quinn Brodey and Scott Manea had three hits each for the Fireflies, who outhit Asheville 12-4. Fermin had two hits — a double and a triple.
Columbia scurried out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. In the opening stanza, Quinn Brodey’s RBI single scored Rigoberto Terrazas, who had doubled earlier in the inning.
The Fireflies batted around in the second and plated four runs. The inning was highlighted by Fermin’s bases-clearing triple.
Asheville used the home run ball to creep back into the game. Ramon Marcelino’s three-run blast in the fourth pulled the home team within one. Casey Golden’s sixth-inning moon-shot tied the score.
Columbia actually left the bases loaded twice in the eighth and ninth innings before the heroics in extras. The Fireflies drew a franchise-record 11 walks on Thursday and a total of 24 baserunners reached safely.
The two teams meet again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at McCormick Field. Southpaw Jake Simon (0-1, 1.50) makes his second start of the year for the Fireflies and faces Tourirts right-hander Garrett Schilling (0-0, 6.75).
