New York Mets' 2017 No. 1 pick David Peterson was added to the Columbia Fireflies' roster Wednesday.
New York Mets' 2017 No. 1 pick David Peterson was added to the Columbia Fireflies' roster Wednesday. Brooklyn Cyclones photo
New York Mets' 2017 No. 1 pick David Peterson was added to the Columbia Fireflies' roster Wednesday. Brooklyn Cyclones photo

Baseball

New York Mets' first-round draft pick added to Columbia Fireflies' roster

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 18, 2018 07:06 PM

New York Mets No. 1 draft pick David Peterson was added to the Columbia Fireflies roster on Wednesday.

Peterson was scheduled to start on the mound for Columbia at Greenville on Wednesday. He takes Marcel Renteria’s spot on the roster. Renteria was placed on the disabled list.

The former Oregon Duck pitcher was taken 20th overall in last year’s draft and made three appearances in shortseason Brooklyn. Peterson is the No. 2 prospect in the Mets’ organization and No. 58 overall in minor league baseball by ESPN’s Keith Law.

  Comments  