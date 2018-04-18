New York Mets' first-round draft pick added to Columbia Fireflies' roster

New York Mets No. 1 draft pick David Peterson was added to the Columbia Fireflies roster on Wednesday.
Peterson was scheduled to start on the mound for Columbia at Greenville on Wednesday. He takes Marcel Renteria’s spot on the roster. Renteria was placed on the disabled list.
The former Oregon Duck pitcher was taken 20th overall in last year’s draft and made three appearances in shortseason Brooklyn. Peterson is the No. 2 prospect in the Mets’ organization and No. 58 overall in minor league baseball by ESPN’s Keith Law.
Comments