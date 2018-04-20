Columbia Fireflies add a new milestone: The team's first alum in the majors

Less than a year ago, Merandy Gonzalez was mowing down hitters at Spirit Communications Park for the Columbia Fireflies.
On Thursday, Gonzalez made his Major League debut when he tossed two scoreless innings for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gonzalez becomes the first former Firefly to appear in a MLB game.
Gonzalez joined the Marlins when roster when reliever Chris O’Grady was placed on the disabled list. He was the 14th-ranked prospect in the organization and was traded to the Marlins in July during a deal for catcher AJ Ramos.
Gonzlaez was a member of the Fireflies for the first half of the season last year and started the South Atlantic League All-Star game in June. In 11 starts for Columbia last year, he was 8-1 with a 1.55 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
Gonzalez started the year with 28 2/3 scoreless innings, 11 off the South Atlantic League record.
“I am extremely proud of Merandy and enjoyed working with him,” Columbia pitching coach Jonathan Hurst said in a release. “He was so focused on getting better each and every start with us. A very coachable guy that earned this opportunity. I see him as a starting pitcher, but if you were to talk to him now, he wouldn’t care what his role was. He’s made it to the big leagues and that’s the most important thing.”
Gonzalez finished the year at Advanced-A Jupiter and started this season at Double-A Jacksonville.
