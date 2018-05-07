Not even Tim Tebow could do what Fortnite did for the Columbia baseball team

SHARE COPY LINK This video shows Columbia Fireflies players doing motions to the Japanese song “Pon,” which famous gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins plays when he wins his first game of the popular video game Fortnite each day. Columbia Fireflies Lou Bezjak

This video shows Columbia Fireflies players doing motions to the Japanese song “Pon,” which famous gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins plays when he wins his first game of the popular video game Fortnite each day. Columbia Fireflies Lou Bezjak