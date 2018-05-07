Not even Tim Tebow could do what Fortnite did for the Columbia baseball team

The Columbia Fireflies hit a grand slam with one tweet.
During Saturday’s game against Lakewood, Columbia’s social media manger Kyle Martin sent out a tweet with a video that has been viewed more than any sent out in more than two years of the club.
Yes, that includes all the attention the Tim Tebow era brought to the team and the Columbia area.
The video is of Fireflies players doing motions to the Japanese song “Pon,” which famous gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins plays when he wins his first game of the popular video game Fortnite each day. Columbia pitcher Anthony Kay, a first-round pick of the New York Mets, uses the song when he takes the mound for each start.
The tweet has more 1.5 million impressions (and counting) as of Monday morning when the Fireflies took on Lakewood in day game at Spirit Communications Park. That easily passed the 944,000 impressions of Tebow’s second home run with the Fireflies a season ago.
The tweet was shared by ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell, who posted it for his more than 2 million followers. Ninja also shared the video with his nearly 2 million Twitter followers.
The popularity of Fortnite has exploded in recent months. The survival game published by Epic Games is played by more than 40 million people worldwide. Players leap out of a plane on to a small island and fight until only one is left. The game was released last year and has taken off in recent months, being played by kids and adults.
Blevins is the most successful Fortnite players and claims to make more than $500,000 a month in Twitch subscriptions that people pay to watch him play the game. He has played the game with famous people such as rappers Drake and Travis Scott.
