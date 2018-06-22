A piece of Dale Murphy's heart, and history, will always be in South Carolina

Dale Murphy walked into Spirit Communications Park on Friday afternoon almost in awe.
The former Atlanta Braves legend was in town as a guest of the Columbia Fireflies, and what he saw was far different situation from what he remembers from his minor league days, including playing one season in Greenwood in the mid-1970s.
The state-of-the-art complex that served as his backdrop might even be better than a place he called home, Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, for the majority of his 18-year career.
“I’ve been here a couple of times, but of course, I haven’t been to the new ballpark,” Murphy said. “This is an incredible ballpark and facility for the city. I remember coming through Columbia a couple of times with the Braves with our press caravan during the winter, and I have some great memories of — and meeting the Braves fans. I appreciate the opportunity to connect to the fans of the Fireflies and Braves fans that are here as well.”
Murphy has a brief history in the Palmetto State. He played the 1975 season with the Greenwood Braves and hit .228 with five home runs and 48 RBIs in his first full season of professional baseball. He later returned to play exhibitions games in Greenville when the Braves' Double-A franchise was located there.
His best memory of South Carolina came while he was with Greenwood.
“You vaguely remember things or specifics, but you remember being with your team,” Murphy said. “What I remember the most about Greenwood is Sunday afternoon after the games, the fans put out a big pot luck (dinner) for the players. It was great.”
Murphy was able to reconnect with the many Braves fans in the area in his stop in the Capital City. He threw out the first pitch, then signed autographs for well over an hour.
Mike Jacobs, a Columbia native, grew up as a fan of the Braves and Murphy in particular.
“Growing up in this area, there weren’t any other major league teams nearby, so the Braves were the natural choice,” Jacobs said as he stood in line to get Murphy’s autograph. “I was playing little league baseball back then, and Dale Murphy was my favorite player. This is a real treat to be able to meet him.”
During his prime, many considered Murphy one of the best to play in the mid-1980s. The Oregon native was a two-time Most Valuable Player (1982 and 1983), a seven-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. During a six-year span from 1982-87, Murphy hit 218 home runs with 629 RBIs while hitting for a .289 average over those six years.
He finished with 398 home runs and a career .265 average. He battled injuries his last three years and only hit 20 home runs during that time while managing to play just 44 games over his final two seasons. The quick decline was difficult to deal with as a player, he said.
"One of the bigger challenges for guys as they get older is their mind as much as their body,” Murphy said. “There are real limitations to the body, but physiologically, if you’re not out there knowing you can compete, you’re beat before you can get out there. I had a pretty quick decline, but part of it was my knees were messed up.”
He’s stayed connected with the game since his retirement in 1993. He’s helped with the Braves minor league system and is able to meet many fans by doing appearances such as the one he did on Friday.
Murphy currently lives in Utah but owns a restaurant, Murph’s, that’s about 10 miles from the Braves' new home, SunTrust Park, just outside of downtown Atlanta. Even though many pundits think Major League Baseball is in a decline in viewership, Murphy thinks the game is moving in the right direction.
“These guys have played so much more baseball than we did at their age,” he said. “Their swings are better, their stuff as far as pitchers are concerned are better and they’re throwing harder than ever. The athleticism is better. If look at highlights from 20 to 30 years ago to what they’re doing now, it’s fun to watch. And the best players right now are young.”
