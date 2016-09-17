NASCAR: Let the Chase begin

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, in three minutes:
Three things to watch
1. The Chase begins, with 16 drivers going for NASCAR’s top prize. This is the first of three races in the Chase’s first segment. Winner gets a spot in the second segment.
2. NASCAR toughened up its post-race penalty system for the Chase. So if there’s a laser-inspection station or lugnut violation for a Chase driver who wins, it won’t cost the team the victory. But the benefit of the victory -- advancing to the next round -- will be canceled out.
3. Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski -- the top two seeds in the Chase -- start on the front row after rain forced qualifying to be canceled.
Observations
▪ Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman appeared to patch up their differences from Richmond on Friday. Now Stewart can concentrate on winning a Cup title for the fourth time in his final season. His three victories at Chicagoland are a track record.
▪ Richard Childress Racing announced that announced Saturday that it was adding Daniel Hemric to its Xfinity team. Does that mean that Ty Dillon, the grandson of team owner Richard Childress, will move up to Cup next season? Ryan Newman and Paul Menard are both in the final years of their Cup contracts with RCR.
▪ Tempers can flare during the Chase, even in its first race. Remember last season at Chicagoland, where Kevin Harvick sought out and pushed Johnson in the motorhome lot?
Best bets
Three picks for your fantasy team:
Kevin Harvick: Is one of the few drivers who have said that he will drive as hard as he can all the way through the Chase, not worrying about racing just safely enough to advance.
Kyle Busch: Chase’s top seed is also the 2015 Cup champion. He’ll want to start his defense of the championship in fine style.
Kyle Larson: He’s is in the Chase for the first time and was fastest in both practice sessions Saturday. He had a fast lap of 185.995 mph in the morning and 183.299 in the afternoon.
He said it
“This is fun. This is a big moment to symbolize a great regular season, to be one of the top 16.” -- Chase driver Kurt Busch.
N@SCAR
Here's what they're racing for Sunday in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400. @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ywyRsQ7bCu— David Scott (@davidscott14) September 16, 2016
Those new Twitter windshields in #TheChase are pic.twitter.com/FszRVMRTHb— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 17, 2016
Getting there
Race facts
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400
Where: Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
Track type: 1.5-mile, paved oval.
Race distance: 400 miles, or 267 laps.
Green flag: 2:46 p.m.
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 76; 10 percent chance of rain.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Comments