NASCAR’s Jamie McMurray knows knocks of being a substitute driver

1:52 VIDEO: Brad Keselowski wins Darlington pole Pause

4:22 VIDEO: NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon prepares for Darlington

2:15 VIDEO: The Lady in Black-Darlington Memories

1:19 VIDEO: Ryan Blaneys Bojangles Southern 500 Paint Scheme

2:12 VIDEO: Kevin Harvick on Darlington and Southern 500

2:03 Dutch Fork looks to slow down Blythewood's Adams in marquee matchup

0:51 Heart Walk with the mayor and Marcus Lattimore

4:04 Midseason highlights: USC commit Damani Staley leads area in sacks

2:44 Democrat Tyler Gregg accepts the endorsement of a women's rights group

2:02 Flood victim Shafeka Carter receives inspirational gift