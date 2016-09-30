Elimination from NASCAR’s Chase bearing down on 4 drivers

1:52 VIDEO: Brad Keselowski wins Darlington pole Pause

4:22 VIDEO: NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon prepares for Darlington

2:15 VIDEO: The Lady in Black-Darlington Memories

1:19 VIDEO: Ryan Blaneys Bojangles Southern 500 Paint Scheme

2:12 VIDEO: Kevin Harvick on Darlington and Southern 500

1:37 Maryanne Wright explains why she is voting for Hillary Clinton

2:24 A year later, flood victim recalls event and continues restoring her furniture

1:06 Bottoms Up: Old Mill Brew Pub

11:21 Richland 1 chief Craig Witherspoon grilled by parents, asked to resign

2:03 Dutch Fork looks to slow down Blythewood's Adams in marquee matchup