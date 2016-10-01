NASCAR: Round 1 of Chase wraps up at Dover

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Citizen Soldier 400 at Dover International Speedway, in three minutes:
Three things to watch
1. It’s the final race of the first round of the Chase. Four drivers – Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Tony Stewart and Chris Buescher – face elimination unless any of them can win or move into the top 12 of the standings.
2. The Chase drivers will have a built-in advantage over the rest of the field. With rain canceling qualifying and the field set by points, the 16 drivers in the postseason will occupy the first eight rows.
3. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, the first round’s two winners, can relax (relatively speaking). But they’d both like to win, to put that much more on pressure on the other drivers trying to move on to the second round.
Observations
▪ Kyle Larson, who is 12th in the standings and just five points ahead of McMurray and Dillon, needs to be careful, too. But Dover is a good track for Larson: he’s got two top-five and two top-10 finishes in five career starts. He finished second at the Monster Mile in June.
▪ Harvick’s victory last week at New Hampshire came in his 100th career start for Stewart-Haas Racing. It was his 11th triumph at SHR.
Best bets
Three picks for your fantasy team:
Jimmie Johnson: Dover is his best track (10 victories), despite last year’s broken rear-axle seal problems.
Chase Elliott: Still hasn’t won, but ran a strong third at Dover in June.
Matt Kenseth: Was (nearly) good enough to win last week at New Hampshire, won at Dover in June.
He said it
“I feel as good as I ever have about our chances this year.” – Points leader Brad Keselowski (although he hasn’t won a race in the Chase), on his title possibilities.
N@SCAR
SHR competition director @GZipadelli debriefs with @KevinHarvick @MonsterMile. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mPhH1UGjHk— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 1, 2016
Getting there
Race facts
Citizen Soldier 400
Where: Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
Track type: 1-mile concrete oval.
Race distance: 400 miles, or 400 laps.
Green flag: 2:15 p.m.
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 76. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Points standings
2,087
Brad Keselowski
-1
Martin Truex Jr.*
-2
Kyle Busch
-9
Matt Kenseth
-14
Joey Logano
-16
Kevin Harvick*
-16
Denny Hamlin
-17
Jimmie Johnson
-19
Chase Elliott
-19
Carl Edwards
-20
Kurt Busch
-30
Kyle Larson
-35
Jamie McMurray
-35
Austin Dillon
-41
Tony Stewart
-60
Chris Buescher
*Advanced to Round of 12
